NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, has reportedly been fired from his longtime role overseeing security for the late country music legend.

TMZ reported on Monday that it obtained a termination notice saying Seaver and his security companies had been immediately dismissed.

WATCH: Dolly Parton’s nephew fired from longtime security role, TMZ reports

Dolly Parton’s nephew fired from longtime security role, TMZ reports

TMZ also reported that a new security team has already taken over at Parton’s two Nashville homes, as well as her museum and warehouse.

Seaver and his team told TMZ they were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions.” Their statement also criticized Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and Pinnacle Bank.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith, and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much,” the statement said.

Seaver is the son of Parton’s sister, Cassie, and served as his aunt’s head of security for more than two decades. His father, Larry, held the role before him.

Seaver was also the person who announced Parton’s death in a video posted to her Instagram account on Aug. 25. He said in the video that Parton had asked him years earlier to make the announcement when the time came.

Parton died at 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Since her death, tributes honoring Parton’s life and legacy have continued. Plans are underway to rename Nashville International Airport in her honor, and the city will celebrate its first “Dolly Day” on Sept. 25.