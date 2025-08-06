Dolly Parton’s new wine bar opens at Assembly Food Hall

Dolly Parton’s new wine bar has officially opened its doors!

The bar, which is located at the Assembly Food Hall and will feature wines that are "crafted to be easy-drinking, light-hearted and vibrant."

They'll be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

