Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Dolly Parton’s new wine bar opens at Assembly Food Hall

Dolly Wines
Assembly Food Hall
Dolly Wines
Posted

Dolly Parton’s new wine bar has officially opened its doors!

The bar, which is located at the Assembly Food Hall and will feature wines that are "crafted to be easy-drinking, light-hearted and vibrant."

They'll be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can learn more here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking