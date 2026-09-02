Dollywood unveils plans for new tributes honoring Dolly Parton

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dollywood announced plans Wednesday for several new attractions and installations honoring Dolly Parton and carrying her vision for the park forward.

One of the biggest additions will be at the Robert F. Thomas Chapel, where Dollywood plans to add a cascading mountainside waterfall and new stained-glass windows inspired by the changing seasons of the Smoky Mountains. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2027.

The windows will also reflect Ecclesiastes 3:1, a Bible verse Dollywood said was especially meaningful to Parton.

“Many of us had extensive conversations with Dolly through the years about how she would want us to carry her vision forward,” Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton said.

In 2027, Wildwood Grove will also introduce a new character called the Dream Maker, inspired by Parton’s work encouraging children through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Guests will also be able to leave messages at kiosks about how Parton inspired them.

Dollywood is also planning a new entrance to The Dolly Parton Experience, while a memorial honoring Parton remains in the park’s welcome plaza.

Outside the park, the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce plans to launch “In Dolly’s Footsteps,” a walking tour highlighting places connected to Parton’s childhood and early life.