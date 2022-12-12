Watch Now
Domestic disturbance call leads to arrest of 17-year-old, 21-year-old shot in head

Posted at 5:41 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 18:41:42-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police responded to a domestic-related call on Cinderella Lane at 9:42 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to Tennova Healthcare and later flown by life-flight helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

Clarksville PD also took a 17-year-old into custody related to the incident.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Green at 931-648-0656, ext. 5149. You can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you when we learn more.

