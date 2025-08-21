Domestic resources are available from Metro Office of Family Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a recent homicide in Hermitage, We're getting new data following a heartbreaking story out of Hermitage about the sad reality of domestic violence.

Metro Office of Family Safety reached out to us to say they really want victims to seek help and that strangulation is one of the most significant indicators of potential homicide in domestic violence cases.

This man, 40-year-old Jared Streich is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Miranda Gray. She died from strangulation in her apartment on Monday.

And sadly, that was not the first time police had been called on Streich for allegedly harming her. Police say Gray declined a protection order and counseling from the Family Safety Center.

According to the Metro's Family Safety Center, there were nine domestic violence murders in Nashville last year.

7 of those murders were committed against an intimate partner. Of course one life lost is one too many, so we want you to know, Metro's Family Safety Center is always ready to help free of charge.

If you need help, you can call this number on your screen: 615-880-1100.

The Family Safety Center will walk you through the signs of abuse before connecting you with resources like counseling and support groups.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.