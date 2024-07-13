Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign said in a statement that he was "fine" after being whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
The campaign says he is "being checked out at a local medical facility." Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck.
There appeared to be blood on his face. He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage. His motorcade has left the venue.
His condition was not immediately known.
