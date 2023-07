NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday and Thursday of this week Blood Assurance has partnered with the Nashville Sounds!

If you donate blood on July 5 or 6, you will earn two tickets to the Sounds vs. Columbus Clippers the night of your blood donation.

Donations are taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and you can donate at the Bloodmobile located at First Horizon Park.

Click here to schedule a donation!