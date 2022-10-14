Watch Now
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

WTVF
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 19:52:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After seeing the devastation in her hometown of Fort Myers, one woman is doing something to help the victims of Hurricane Ian here in Nashville.

Maelynn Mountain says Ian left many of the places she grew up visiting as a child, unrecognizable.

Ian claimed the lives of more than 100 people and left a trail of destruction.

Mountain traveled to Fort Myers three weeks ago and said she is certain that rebuilding will take time.

That's why she started a donation drive to collect items for people starting the recovery process.

"It's nothing that pictures and videos can ever do justice on. The amount of devastation and damage that these people have inquired. And it's honestly a living hell for them right now. It's devastating, and they will rebuild, and they will recover, but they need our help," Mountain said.

A list of items needed is available on the Mountain's Facebook.

You can drop off items at Renewal by Andersen located on Brickchurch Pike.

