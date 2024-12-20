Donations to Red Kettle campaign falling short this year, Salvation Army says. There's still time to give.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Salvation Army Nashville is less than halfway to its $500,000 holiday fundraising goal, and the clock is ticking.

With today's economy, donors are scaling back or not giving at all. But without the Salvation Army, more people in our community would be suffering.

We asked them what the organization is up against, and how the community can help.

They're seeing donors who typically contribute between $25 and $100 reducing their giving this year, according to Bill Mockabee, the area commander,

So, where does that leave the organization that's also feeling squeezed?

"With the inflationary costs that even the Salvation Army is experiencing as well, what that ends up meaning, in the long run, is we're not able to be able to help as many people as we have in the past," Mockabee said.

According to a Wells Fargo poll, 3 in 10 Americans report giving less to charity this year, and half say they feel they don't have enough money to donate at all.

Although kettles and bell ringers will be out until Christmas Eve, it is likely that the organization will not reach the $500,000 goal. As of Friday, Dec. 20, the total amount raised was $213,000.

"Even with the tough economic situation we're in, we're going to weather this storm, and come out on the other side just as strong as we ever have," Mockabee said.

Every donation made in Middle Tennessee stays in the community and helps someone or a family in one of the seven counties the organization serves.

Anyone who wants to give but cannot make it to a kettle can go online and contribute to the digital kettle.

Even with all the financial stress, about 1 in 5 people say they've actually given more to charity this year. In fact, some went as far as to set aside their own financial needs just to help those in need.

So what motivates people to give to charity?

Almost half of Americans say donating makes them happy (46%) and aligns with their values (45%). A third say they give because they have a personal connection to the cause. While a quarter says they give out of moral obligation.

