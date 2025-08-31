Donelson apartment fire leaves several families without a place to stay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Highlands Apartments in Donelson, a fire destroyed an entire unit of homes Saturday.
Firefighters fought in the sticky heat for hours.
Metro council member Jeff Gregg says eight families were displaced.
"I feel sorry for them you know helpless for them. What if they have kids? Where are they gonna go next? Is the apartment complex gonna help them?" said one neighbor, Shelby Manning.
She wonders what caused the fire and if it could happen again.
"It makes me scared that maybe my place is next, and I don't want to feel like that...but unfortunately I do," said Manning.
We are still waiting to hear more details from officials about how that fire started and if anyone was hurt.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.
- Lelan Statom