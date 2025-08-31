Donelson apartment fire leaves several families without a place to stay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Highlands Apartments in Donelson, a fire destroyed an entire unit of homes Saturday.

Firefighters fought in the sticky heat for hours.

Metro council member Jeff Gregg says eight families were displaced.

"I feel sorry for them you know helpless for them. What if they have kids? Where are they gonna go next? Is the apartment complex gonna help them?" said one neighbor, Shelby Manning.

She wonders what caused the fire and if it could happen again.

"It makes me scared that maybe my place is next, and I don't want to feel like that...but unfortunately I do," said Manning.

We are still waiting to hear more details from officials about how that fire started and if anyone was hurt.

