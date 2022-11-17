Donelson Cafe & Catering to offer free meals on Thanksgiving

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since 2016, Donelson Cafe and Catering has made a name for itself by giving back to the community.

Owners Mark Dickerson and Chef Kevin say it's all about embracing the true spirit of Thanksgiving.

"It's a way for us to give back. It's a way for us to do what we do well and that's feed people," Dickerson said.

For five years in a row, the Cafe has fed people who don't have a place to go during the holiday, not only with a meal but with good company too.

"You know turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy. And what would Thanksgiving be without a piece of pumpkin pie?" Dickerson said.

But it's no secret that feeding people this year is a challenge.

"We didn't know if this would happen or not with the cost of food this year. Turkeys have just gone through the roof. Eggs are through the roof. All your viewers out there — shoppers they know what it's like," Dickerson said.

This is why the Cafe is thankful for the donations they've received.

"The community helps put this together. Donelson, Nashville, our city is a loving and giving community. And they just pour it out. Today I had a little meeting I had to step out to and I came back and Chef Kevin was like look we had 100 turkeys donated from someone within our community," Dickerson said.

This year the goal is to set a record and feed 1,000 people.

If you would like to learn more about how you can help Donelson Cafe & Catering reach their goal, you can visit their Facebook page.