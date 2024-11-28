Donelson Cafe provides free Thanksgiving meal for 8th year in a row

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Donelson Cafe & Catering hosted their annual 'Truly Thankful Thanksgiving!' at Fifty Forward.

Volunteers provided a free meal, music and love to each person who needed a plate, either inside the dining room or outside for pickup.

They prepared to serve 1,500 people: the most they've ever cooked for!

Mayor Freddie O'Connell also stopped by to celebrate the holiday.

Mark Dickerson, one of the owners of Donelson Cafe, says the goal is to fill stomachs and hearts.

"It's just a group of people serving people, loving on people," he said. "I want them to feel special; I want them to feel loved."

"It feels good, because I live outdoors, and it's nice to have people who care," said one diner, Charles Flagg.

Dickerson says they also served about 300 first responders before the main event started at 11 a.m.

He adds they wouldn't be able to hold the event every year without the many sponsors and community members who contribute.

