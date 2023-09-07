Donelson church congregation responds to Cremation Garden vandalism with forgiveness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Donelson church community is mourning the recent incident where someone crashed through the cremation garden at Saint Philip's Episcopal Church, causing significant damage. The incident happened Sunday around 8 a.m.

Metro Police are searching for the suspect, but the church has chosen a path of forgiveness in this difficult time.

Reverend Caroline Osborne, the Rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, expressed her disbelief at the incident.

"You can see tire tracks on the grass if you look. This is where one bench was. It was meant to be a place of peace and serenity," Rev. Osborne said.

It's still unclear how someone could drive through the church's cremation garden and leave without a trace.

"Was it a medical emergency? Were they on the phone? Were they drunk, or was it intentional?" Rev. Osborne questions.

The cremation garden had only been established off of Fairway Drive for a short time, but it had already become the final resting spot for one longtime member of the parish.

"Thanks be to God she is the furthest from the damage where the truck hit. I don't think her resting space was disturbed," Rev. Osborne said.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured images of the suspected truck causing damage. Rev. Osborne said that in a video, she saw the truck cross the intersection of Fairway and Revere Place and ignore the stop sign. She said it hopped the curb and crashed into the memorial garden.

Despite the driver disturbing the peace of the cremation garden, Reverend Osborne believes they will restore it.

"Some of the concrete will have to be re-poured, and the bricks will have to be restored and then the benches and the angel statue will have to be replaced," Rev. Osborne said.

The community has rallied around the church to help replace the damaged items.

Reverend Osborne hopes for an apology.

"We have something in the Episcopal Church commonly called confessional, a little different from the Catholic version. Anything told to me and that context is completely confidential and I’m happy to talk to them in that context," Rev. Osborne explained.

If the confidential confession doesn't come, it won't stop the congregation from praying for the person responsible.

"God has a way of taking the terrible things that happen and bringing good out of them," Rev. Osborne said.

Rev. Osborne said any money leftover from community donations will go towards beautifying the cremation garden. Repairs are expected to cost thousands of dollars.

If you would like to help, you can donate.