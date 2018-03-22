Donelson Middle School Student Passes Away From Medical Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Public Schools officials confirmed a Donelson Middle School student passed away from a medical incident.

Reports stated the seventh grader died unexpectedly Wednesday night from a medical issue related to asthma after a track meet.

"She was a hard-working and positive student both in and out of the classroom. She had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up the world," said Principal Jennifer Rheinecker.

The student's identity was not released. Officials with the school said their thoughts, prayers, and support are with her family.

Ongoing support was made available for any student in need.