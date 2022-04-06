Donelson Pike closed in both directions near airport because of shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Donelson Pike is closed in both directions near the Nashville International Airport entrance because of a shooting investigation.

Police said the deadly shooting occurred inside a vehicle, leaving a 22-year-old man dead.

The shooting occurred at 5:45 p.m. Investigators told NewsChannel 5 the victim was shot inside a BMW sedan and drove a short distance north on Donelson Pike before he veered off into a guardrail.

Police said they don't believe the suspects are still in the area, but fled on foot between 6 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

To reach the airport, police said to use Interstate 40.

This is an active investigation.

Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates to this story.

