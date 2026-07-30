Donna Fargo talks new book, MS, and gift she wants to give new citizens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Always a writer. That's the story of Donna Fargo.

It was the early 70s. Fargo was an English teacher in California when she took a trip to Tennessee with Stan Silver.

"Stan was my manager, producer, love of my life, husband," Fargo said.

The trip was to Nashville to record a few songs.

"I didn't know any writers, so I thought, 'mm. I bet I could write my own," she continued.

Among those songs was something she'd first called The Happiest Girl in the World.

"I knew I had to rhyme with world," Fargo remembered. "It's a more cumbersome rhyme scheme."

She thought maybe something else would rhyme better.

"It just came out. I'm The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA," Fargo nodded.

The song was Fargo's breakthrough. A country and pop crossover hit. What followed was incredible honors and accolades. For the six years following 1972, Fargo had 16 country top tens, six of which were number ones. Nearly all of them were songs she'd written herself.

"I didn't plan it that way!" Fargo said. "I just didn't know any writers! Ha! I was just blessed to the bone."

It was all amazing for that high school English teacher.

In 1978 came very hard news. Fargo was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"You're a prisoner in your own body," she said. "I have full body numbness from it. I have a lot of body misery from MS and two strokes, and I know that drives me. When your mind is occupied, you can zone out the misery in your body."

Since 1978, Fargo has set constant goals, always returning to her writing. She's just written and released a new song.

"Small Town Hillbilly Good Time Saturday Night!" Fargo said with a smile.

She's written books and more than 2,000 greeting cards. She often writes about her faith, and she's just released her first novel, Heartaches and Mindstorms.

"I'm working on another book now," Fargo added. "I don't know where it's going, but I trust the process."

Fargo has just set another goal unlike anything she's tried before.

In that run of country top 10s, Fargo had another song with USA in the title; 1974's US of A.

"I just love our country," Fargo said. "I've always felt like we're one big family."

What Fargo wants to do is give a copy of her song lyrics as a gift to new US citizens at naturalization ceremonies.

"To practice diligently an attitude of brotherly love and hold no hatred against anyone," Fargo said, reciting part of the song. "I will try to treat him as he'd want to be treated, with compassion and understanding."

Fargo said she's not sure how to get this done, but it's an interesting new journey.

"I've said before, yeah, I have MS, but it doesn't have me," Fargo said. "They're not gonna rule my life."

It's like I told you. Donna Fargo is a writer.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.