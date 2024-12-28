Don't drink and drive: What THP is doing to keep roads safe this holiday season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — With New Year's Eve around the corner, along with rain in the forecast, the road can be a dangerous place.

While you know it's wrong to drive drunk, Sgt. Andrew Perez with Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says it's a message worth repeating.

"It's surprising we still have to put these messages out to the public, but I think some folks, they just think that it's not going to happen to them," explained Sgt. Perez.

That's why THP is setting up sobriety checkpoints across Williamson County and several other counties this time of year.

"We know there's a high likelihood of impaired drivers out there on the road New Year's Eve," said Perez. "We see every day where folks are making the poor decision to drive impaired when they seriously injure other parties, and it's life-changing situations for them."

They're looking out for you, but you can also look out for yourself. While you make New Year's plans, you can also plan to have a designated driver or use a rideshare app like Uber or Lyft. THP also asks you to buckle up and slow down.

If you're worried a drunk driver is on the roads, you can always dial *THP to let them know.

