Don't get tricked this Halloween! We have the tips to make your night 'Spooktacular'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before you head out around the neighborhood in search of treats, make sure you're taking all the precautions to have a safe and fun Halloween!

When it comes to your costume, it's recommended that you wear costumes that are bright and reflective so that you'll be visible in the dark! Make sure your costume is flame resistant and maybe try it on ahead of time so you know you won't have any problems walking in it!

The FDA recommends that if you plan on wearing makeup, to test it out a day ahead so you can account for any products that cause rashes, redness or swelling.

Make sure the trick-or-treaters visiting your own home are safe as well! Double check that there's nothing they can trip over and keep the lights on outside and in the walkway if possible.

Even if you don't plan on leaving out candy, it may be smart to leave a light on outside or inside your home so it can be found easily, especially if you have kids going out with their friends this year!

Travel in groups and don't let people wander off, especially if you're in an unfamiliar neighborhood. One tip is to also carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries just in case! You can stick the flashlight in your candy bag, bucket or in a purse so your hands will be free!

When your walking around, create a buddy system to get your group home safely without losing anyone or having someone walk alone.

Once you've gotten that candy in your bag, it might be a good idea to leave it there until you get home, especially if your child is on the younger side. That way you can check for any allergens or toys that may be mistaken for candy!

When your walking around, create a buddy system to get your group home safely without losing anyone or having someone walk alone.

If you plan on driving around on Halloween, make sure to drive SLOW. There's likely more pedestrians on the roads and in places where you may not expect them. There's also a chance you will not see them if they are wearing a costume that's not reflective, so be vigilant and alert if you're going to drive around a busy area.

Lastly, plan ahead. If you plan on drinking, travel with a designated driver or schedule a rideshare pickup so you and your friends can get home safe and sound.