Don't let the deep freeze kill your garden: Tips to protect plants during 'Moody March'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many gardeners couldn't resist the recent stretch of near-80-degree temperatures and got a jump on their spring gardens — but a deep freeze is now threatening those early plants.

Experts recommend waiting until after Tax Day on April 15 before planting, but the warm weather proved too tempting for many. Now, those early investments are at risk.

I spoke with Julie Lannom, Lead Sales Brand Ambassador at Gardens of Babylon, who shared tips to help gardeners protect their plants through the cold snap.

One of the simplest and most effective methods is covering plants with a frost cloth.

"So, one of the best ways is you can put a cloth over your plants, or a frost cloth we have here. You may have your own. If you have nursery pots you can also use those to cover them as well just making sure the foliage does not touch any of the plastic. Some people do use plastic but make sure you put a cloth first layer and then your plastic on top of the cloth," Lannom said.

If a frost cloth isn't available, a bed sheet can work — but Lannom recommends adding an extra layer on top to lock in warmth.

"Exactly, maybe a layer on top of a bed sheet would work – would seal the deal making sure all your plants are protected," Lannom said.

Lannom calls this time of year "Moody March" and says the key to keeping plants alive is staying on top of the forecast. If temperatures drop below freezing overnight, cover your plants. Once temperatures rise above freezing the next day — especially on sunny days — remove the covers so plants can get the sunlight they need.

For potted plants, bring them inside if possible. If they're too heavy to move, cover them up.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at henry.rothenberg@newschannel5.com.