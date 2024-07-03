Don't let your celebration turn into a tragedy, plan ahead this Independence Day

Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you celebrate our nation's independence this week, I wanted to bring you a staggering stat from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and remind you to plan a safe way to get around.

From 2018 to 2022, nearly 40 percent of the drivers killed over the July 4th holiday were drunk.

Don't let your celebration turn into a tragedy.

Schedule a rideshare, use the bus or make sure someone in your group is staying sober for the drive home.

In Nashville, WeGo Public Transit is extending many bus route times and offering a special July 4th train downtown. Reserve your spot up to 24 hours in advance at ticketsnashville.com.


