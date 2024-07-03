Don't let your celebration turn into a tragedy, plan ahead this Independence Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you celebrate our nation's independence this week, I wanted to bring you a staggering stat from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and remind you to plan a safe way to get around.
From 2018 to 2022, nearly 40 percent of the drivers killed over the July 4th holiday were drunk.
Don't let your celebration turn into a tragedy.
Schedule a rideshare, use the bus or make sure someone in your group is staying sober for the drive home.
In Nashville, WeGo Public Transit is extending many bus route times and offering a special July 4th train downtown. Reserve your spot up to 24 hours in advance at ticketsnashville.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.
-Carrie Sharp