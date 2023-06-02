Donut miss this deal: Half a dozen donuts are 25 cents at Fox's Donut Den Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's no secret staying in business can be tough, but Fox's Donut Den has stood the test of time, even in a constantly growing city.

"50 years is a big deal. We've seen a lot of businesses not survive," co-owner Ted Fox said.

The secret to success for the business has been forming authentic relationships. And on Friday they'll be saying thank you in an old-fashioned way.

"Anyone can come in for a half dozen glazed for our opening prices from 1973, which was a nickel a donut. A half dozen at 25 cents.

They don't know what to expect for the celebration, but they're working non-stop to be prepared.

"We've brought in everybody. We called the governor. He's sending the national guard. We are cooking donuts all night, all day," Fox said.

It's a small gesture, to show how grateful they are to still be on this journey.

"You've gotten us through the COVID shutdowns, inflation, inflation in the '70s. This isn't the first round of inflation we've had to deal with. This is so many challenges over so many years, and we've always had people come in and support us," he said.

The hope is they can keep satisfying customers for decades to come.

"People come in here and they're happy. We're happy to serve them. We have great employees. It's just a fun place to be, and it's a fun thing to do. It's what I'm best at and I couldn't imagine doing anything else," Fox said.