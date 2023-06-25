Downtown Dickson Festival returns for third year in a row

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third year in a row the Downtown Dickson Festival drew big crowds to the downtown area.

The free event featured four stages for live music and different performances, games, bouncy houses, and dozens of options to support small businesses.

There was a wide array of different food booths and close to 100 vendors selling hand-made treasures.

Organizers said as the city of Dickson continues to grow, so does the festival.

"A lot of those Nashville talented artists will come out here and play and love it, because they don't have to play a lot of Nashville cover songs. They can come out here and play their own stuff and have a crowd that really really loves it. So, we've got plenty of space, plenty of room, out here. There's a lot of people moving out here. So as the county grows, so does the festival and it just keeps getting better and better," event coordinator for the Downtown Dickson Association, Michael Shepard, said.

The event took around six months to plan, and organizers said they're already thinking of ways to grow the festival next year.