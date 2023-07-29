Downtown Franklin businesses to donate percentage of sales to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Businesses in Downtown Franklin helping kids with cancer make their dreams come true Saturday. They will be donating 10 percent of their sales to the Middle Tennessee chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The stores include:

White's Mercantile

Olivia Olive Oil

Posh

Boutique MMM

Onyx + Alabaster

Rock Paper Scissors

The Iron Gate

Franklin Road Apparel Company

Kilwins

McGavock's Coffee Bar and Provisions

1799 Kitchen and Cocktails

More than 222 children with critical illnesses in our region are waiting for their wishes to be fulfilled and more than 30 are from Williamson County.

Some examples on the Middle Tennessee chapter's website of dreams coming true are a girl who went to Disney World to meet Elsa and Anna from Frozen, a boy who got to go on the football field to meet the Tennessee Titans and another little girl who had a picture book written about her.

So Saturday, people can support almost a dozen local businesses by buying coffee, clothes, and ice cream while helping to give other kids renewed hope and energy to beat cancer.

If you cannot make it out shopping, you can donate to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee online.