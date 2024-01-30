Downtown Nashville neighborhood continues to be a target for vehicle break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thieves are smashing their way through vehicles in the Salemtown neighborhood, just north of downtown. They're leaving behind a trail of damaged cars.

Community members say when the thieves break into their vehicles, they’re not taking valuables like wallets and sunglasses. They believe they’re after guns.

Lauren Oaks says her neighbors are tired of waking up and seeing the damage on 6th Ave North.

"We’ve collectively had 15 windows I would say in the last 3 to 4 months," Neighbor Brad Miser said.

Neighbors caught the acts on video. It shows a masked person jumping through the window — immediately starting to look for valuables. Another angle shows two masked suspects walking in the street. You can see one of them carrying a gun in their right hand.

"They’re very comfortable with what they’re doing. It leads me to think we need increase patrols, and increase lighting, and more vigilance as citizens to protect ourselves from these situations,” Miser said.

"If people could secure their weapons and make sure there isn’t the opportunity for it. They will stop doing it," District 19 Council member Jacob Kupin said.

Council member Kupin has already spoken to police.

"We brought the police commander and community officer and crime analyst out to the neighborhood to walk the streets, to identify what else can we do. Can we add lighting? Yes, we can. Can we add more patrols? Yes, we can," Kupin said.

Kupin thinks more violence interruption programs could help.

The neighbors plan to work with police to deter these break-ins, which starts with removing valuables.

"If there’s nothing to steal people aren’t going to break windows, after a while it will calm down," Miser said.

Police encourage Nashvillians to lock their car doors and secure any valuables.

So far this year, 64 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, according to MNPD.

The total number of guns stolen this year in Davidson County is 96, which means that 66% of guns stolen so far in 2024 have been taken from cars. Last year at this same time, 109 guns had been stolen from vehicles, a 13% decrease.

Nashville Electric Service says they can add more lightning to your home or business with a security light, if requested.

When you initiate a security light request, NES will do a site visit to design a lighting plan tailored to the customer's need. Lights can be installed on existing utility poles, or poles can be set based on the property and the level of lighting you require. The set-up charge is $125 per light and $175 per pole, up to a maximum of $600. In addition, a current security light may be replaced for another security light type at a cost of $125.

After the lights are installed, a rental light charge will be included on your bill to cover the operation and maintenance costs for the light and the pole. Click here for prices.

