Downtown Smithville shut down as suspect remains at large

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of downtown Smithville is shut down as police are looking for a suspect who tried escaping in a car but ended up on foot.

“Citizens believe in accurate information," Mayor Josh Miller said. "It’s been said that an officer was shot, but to my knowledge that is false."

Authorities said they are looking for a person who is very dangerous.

"I would like to ask everyone to keep their doors locked and stay inside until we get more information," Miller said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.