Dozens march across city for Unity March & Rally Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens marched from Broadway to the courthouse Sunday afternoon to spread a message of love.

The Unity March & Rally in Nashville, organized by Metro council members, featured a march across the city, singers, and a multitude of speakers.

Leaders say the event was meant to bring people together and combat hate after neo-Nazi groups swarmed the city earlier this year.

"When we start seeing division and these people coming down here and saying these awful things about people in my city...it makes me...quite frankly it makes me upset," said one of the organizers, Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie.

"Those memories exist, so we are reclaiming the space; this is our city," she continued. "We're a strong city. We're a united city."

"This is the real Nashville," added Colleen Weiss, who also attended the rally. "It's the coming together of all these communities."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.