Dozens Of Animals Rescued From Breeder

LEBANON, Tenn. - Ferrets, chinchillas, chickens, dogs, cats even a duck were all rescued from deplorable living conditions in Carroll County. A total of 148 animals were taken to Lebanon to be treated and cared for.
Animal Rescue Corps. seized the animals from the home where officials say ammonia levels were so high, some dogs and cats have serious eye injuries that will need to be surgically repaired.
"This was a multi-special breeding operation and it was all about making money," says Michael Cunningham with the Animal Rescue Corps.
Cunningham and his colleagues have been working around the clock for the last two days to get the animals medical care at a makeshift animal shelter in Lebanon.
Cunningham says that aside from donations they also need volunteers. To help volunteer, send an email to Animal Rescue Corps. to volunteer@animalrescuecorps.org.