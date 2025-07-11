Dozens of children lose summer camp spots as funding issue hits Nashville nonprofit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A funding issue has forced approx 70 older children out of a Nashville summer camp program, leaving families scrambling and a nonprofit organization seeking solutions.

Black Lemonade, a Nashville nonprofit, is hosting a seven-week summer day camp but had to cut all 4th through 9th grade students from the program due to an unexpected funding problem.

"It was last Friday that we had all our kids and we turned up," said MiKeesha Wallace, the program director. "They had a chip and candy salad. We tried to hug them and love on them."

In previous fiscal years, Black Lemonade received between $180,000 and $368,000 in government funding, mostly from the Nashville After Zone Alliance, which is administered by the Nashville Public Library.

However, when the new fiscal year began on July 1, the nonprofit discovered it wouldn't receive the expected funding because a few items were missing from its application.

"Really saddening, mainly because this is a prime age to get all of the resources and activities and enrichment that we do provide for our youth," Wallace said.

For middle school children, especially those at risk, structured summer programs provide critical support during a vulnerable developmental period. Without supervision and positive activities, these young people are more likely to engage in risky behaviors or fall behind academically.

Approximately 70 children lost their spots at the camp. Only two families of older children could afford the $100 weekly fee to continue attending.

Metro Nashville officials say they are currently working with the nonprofit to determine if retroactive funding might be possible.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a camper for the final two weeks can reach out to Black Lemonade directly or make a donation through their Linktree.