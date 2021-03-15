Dozens of cows in Putnam County died of starvation, investigators say

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The investigation into the deaths of dozens of cows found in a field in Putnam County in late February revealed the animals died as a result of starvation.

Initially, investigators thought the animals had been poisoned or shot, but the Tennessee State Veterinarian's Office confirmed the bovines starved to death, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Eddie Farris is disgusted by what happened and says he wants the public to know how important agriculture is in Putnam County, and that this is an isolated incident.

"Growing up on a farm, I know how important the reputation of our local farmers and agriculture is in Putnam County, and I want the public to know that this is an isolated incident, not only in our community, but for the entire state, and is not an event that represents the farming community in Putnam County," Farris said. "Putnam County is highly respected in the farming and agriculture community. It should also be noted that over the years multiple Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioners have come from our county. We will continue to support and assist with our local farmers and agriculture community to ensure an event like this doesn’t happen again."

The sheriff said his detectives are zeroing in on the owners and who is responsible.

He said once the investigation is complete they will take the case to the Putnam County Grand Jury for indictments.