Dozens of organizations work together in effort to expand after-school programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper is taking new steps to create better opportunities for young people in our area.

Dozens of organizations will meet Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Southeast Library in Antioch to talk about new programs for after-school.

The meeting is the first of the new Out-of-School Time Collaborative and the goal is to make sure all children in Nashville have access to quality programs outside of school.

It comes only a few months after Mayor Cooper's office launched a website to make it easy for families to find after-school programs for kids in their area.

This new collaborative involves more than 60 organizations with kindergarten through 12th grade activities and resources and they hope to strengthen those programs, especially in underserved communities.

The mayor's office is leading the collaborative with Metro Nashville Public Schools Extended Learning Department and United Way of Greater Nashville.