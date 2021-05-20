'We are the last defense for our children.' Parents raise concerns over CRT in Williamson Co. Schools

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County parents heard from past and present educators, as well as other parents who spoke out against critical race theory in schools at a Critical Race Theory 101 event.

It was put on by the group Moms for Liberty at the Factory in Franklin Wednesday. The tag line of the event was "Time for parents to go to school on the battle for their children in Williamson County."

Father and filmmaker, Robby Starbuck, moved to Tennessee two years ago after he says his children’s California elementary school began teaching critical race theory. “So naturally, as good parents, we pull our kids out of school and we move to Tennessee," he said speaking to the crowd Wednesday evening.

Now, the Franklin resident said he’s reliving the experience. "We've sort of been messaged this idea that if you even stand up against an issue like this there's something wrong with you."

Starbuck was one of several speakers at CRT101. They ranged from educators to parents speaking out against critical race theory, which they say is present in Williamson county schools curriculum.

"We had spent nine weeks on civil rights and reading and analyze stories about evil white people victimize black people," recalled one mother about her son's reading assignments.

Encyclopaedia Britannica defines critical race theory as an "intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour. Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans."

Another speaker, Dr. Wenyuan Wu, said, "the doctrine inspired by CRT represents an existential threat to our indivisible nation. Ideas have consequences."

Organizers displayed petitions and what they cite as CRT in Williamson County classrooms. For their part, the district denies teaching it in schools.

"We don't have in our standards critical race theory and I'll invite folks to look that up," said Superintendent Jason Golden.

For his part, Starbuck has removed his children from Williamson County Schools. "We are the last defense for our children. I trust parents to make the right decision. Not a school district and not a teachers Union," he said.