Dozens of people report pipes bursting at their homes across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Middle Tennessee makes it out of single-digit temperatures, NewsChannel 5 has received dozens of emails and calls reporting utility issues at homes, hotels and apartment buildings.

Luckily when it comes to power, most people according to the NES outage map are back up and running. That number went down from thousands over Christmas weekend to less than two dozen by Monday morning.

The big issue now is pipes bursting, which could get worse as temperatures rise and pressure is suddenly released.

Freezing can also cause cracks in pipes, which may lead to more plumbing issues.

We have been reminding people all weekend to let their faucets drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

If you experience a burst, Servpro has 24-hour services, but with the volume, expect a delay.

While you wait, Servpro suggests you immediately turn off the main power valve, unplug electric power sources and remove furniture, rugs, and decorations, mop up the excess water, and if you have furniture you cannot move, place wood blocks or aluminum foil between furniture legs and carpet.

Metro Water Services said it also anticipates increasing water main breaks with rising temperatures. If you experience a water outage or unexplained low pressure, you are asked to call them to report it at 615-862-4600.