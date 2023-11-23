Dozens of volunteers spend their Thanksgiving morning serving Nashville's unhoused community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the day of giving! Dozens of volunteers made their way to downtown Nashville to be a part of the 9th annual Gobble Gobble Give event at Bowie's Nashville.

It was a chance to give back to the homeless by providing hot showers, haircuts, clothes, food, and more.

Zach Bradley, the event coordinator for Gobble Gobble Give Nashville, is leading the charge. Bradley and the volunteers are making sure no one goes without.

“We deliver all the items to the homeless, and we also have homeless that visit us here on site. We have a shower truck where they can get a warm shower," Bradley explained.

The Thanksgiving event is helping folks like Ashley Ball.

“I’m thankful for these clothes, so now I don’t have to freeze. Also, I'm thankful for my family, my brother, and husband," Ball said holding back tears.

Faith James became a volunteer about six years ago.

"I was a single mom of four kids. I’m home cooking by myself for the four kids all they’re in there doing is bickering and fighting. I did the whole mom face and said get in the car," James said.

James and her four kids volunteered with Gobble Gobble Give Nashville, and now she comes back every year; this year one of her kids joined her again.

"He's in the Air Force he took leave from base to come here and be a part of Gobble Gobble Give," James said.

Everything provided was donated. The food was cooked by the volunteers who came out to help pack the to-go plates. Bradley said it does take a village to pull off the event.

"A lot of people have a lazy day Thanksgiving tradition. They relax and hang out, so they give that up to volunteer get their hands dirty, and make a difference," Bradley said.

These volunteers are thankful to be able to touch the lives of so many this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the group was able to serve 2,000 meals, give over 1,000 articles of clothing away, and give out 300 blankets.