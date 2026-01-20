Dozens rally at the Capitol for childcare scholarships and teacher support amid funding debates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of Tennessee families gathered at the state capitol Monday, braving cold weather to advocate for increased funding for early childhood education programs.

The "Rock the Hill" rally, featuring games and giveaways, marked the first event of its kind focused specifically on quality early education advocacy. Families called on legislators to prioritize children's needs as lawmakers consider various funding requests this session.

Many attendees are struggling with childcare costs that now exceed in-state college tuition rates, or know families facing similar challenges.

"I think opening up tuition certificates for people would really be great," Jennifer Andrews, a mother from Chattanooga, said. "And I think generally just overall investments in the childcare system and supporting childcare teachers."

Access remains a critical issue for families across the state.

"You need access, and in order to have access, you need people who are willing to work," a father at the rally said.

Some families extended their advocacy by attending a legislative committee meeting across the street from the rally.

This legislative session, lawmakers will consider several bills that could create childcare scholarships, expand paid parental leave, support maternal and infant health programs, and address the childcare worker shortage.

"Just like K-12 and higher education, it's time for Tennessee to invest in early childhood care and education," said Blair Taylor, Founder and CEO of Tennessee Quality Early Education (TQEE).

The early education funding request represents one of many competing priorities lawmakers will evaluate as they work to allocate available state resources.

The rally recruited 100 families with children under age 9 to participate in advocacy activities and deliver messages directly to legislators at Cordell Hull.

