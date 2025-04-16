Dozens walk to benefit Arthritis Foundation, locals living with disease in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens came out for the Walk to Cure Arthritis Sunday, hosted by the Arthritis Foundation. While the annual walk is just a mile around the park, the donations go a long way.

"When I was 3, I was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis, and now I'm a competitive gymnast," said Anabelle Baker, 13. "It's just so nice to have people that you can always lean on when you need help."

"I was diagnosed when I was four years old," added Kylie Edwards.

She said she is on a medication that works for her now, but she remembered not being able to run and write like the other kids.

"I feel like if more people know about [arthritis], they'll start to care more, and they'll start talking about it and raising more money so we have a better chance of finding a cure," she explained.

On Sunday, the foundation had already raised $67,000 for the cause.

The donations don't just help kids like Anabelle and Kylie with free programs and resources. It also funds education for doctors and research into a cure.

"It is such a common thing. One in four people do suffer from arthritis," said Kelsey Johnson, the development manager for the Arthritis Foundation. "There's 6,000 kids in Tennessee alone who have juvenile arthritis."

You might have seen a familiar face in the crowd as well. Our own Chris Davis emceed the event.

If you want to donate, you can visit the Arthritis Foundation website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.