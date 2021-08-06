Dr. Alex Jahangir says masks in classrooms make sense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Alex Jahangir, Metro's head of the COVID task force, said masking up children in schools makes sense and is supported by the CDC.

The state is split on whether schools should mandate masks or not. Just Monday, house speaker Cameron Sexton said he would call a special session to block mask mandates should any district try to implement one.

Three schools districts are implementing plans, Davidson, Shelby and Knox counties.

Speaker Sexton's office said he is now talking with lawmakers about a potential session. Though, he will ask Governor Bill Lee to call it.

The Governor's office wouldn't answer a question whether or not Lee would call the session. However, they did state his position that he believes parents should make mask decisions and not the school system.

Dr. Alex Jahangir said mask-wearing in classrooms is common sense.

"You have kids who can't be vaccinated under 12. You have intervention in mass that has shown to minimize spread. The CDC has also announced that if you're in a class and everyone is wearing masks, you don't have to shut the whole class down. What better way to keep class going than to have kids wear masks in class," he said.

He also said he believes FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine could be coming soon.