Dr. Ben is an orthopedic surgeon by day and comedian by night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There is no shortage of people trying to make a name for themselves in Nashville, but on a Monday night at Zanies Comedy Club, one comedian's stage name comes with his credentials.

"Alright, I am Dr. Ben here," he announces from the stage.

That is Dr. Ben Debelak, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who operates on knees, shoulders and broken bones — and apparently, he can also operate on a crowd.

"Comedy shows actually run on time unlike surgery though, so I do like the fact that comedy shows are actually punctual on time — surgeries are always running behind," said the surgeon by day, comedian by night.

Debelak performed Monday night as part of Nateland Live, Nate Bargazte's show at The Lab at Zanies.

"Nate Bargatze's team has this awesome, clean, good, funny show every Monday at Zanie's Lab," Debelak said.

He has performed at Zanies close to 24 times, and this weekend he is taking his comedy to Dallas for a medical conference. But his path to the stage was never part of the plan.

"Well to be honest, I had no intention of ever being a stand up comedian but three years ago, at a level 1 trauma center here, I would go around the hospital and tell one liner dad jokes," Debelak said.

Those hospital hallway one-liners eventually landed him at an open mic at the East Room.

I asked Dr. Ben to give me a little preview of the show.

"Hey there's a guy down in the emergency room that's swallowed a bag of Scrabble tiles. His next trip to the bathroom could spell disaster. So far no word yet. Just little vowel movements," he said.

Nearly 3 years later, Debelak has developed a clear philosophy about his dual career.

"I feel like people are more receptive to a surgeon trying comedy than they would be a comedian trying surgery," Debelak said.

Some of his biggest fans have a unique perspective on that. Mike Hossman has been Debelak's patient for almost two years and has had three surgeries on his right knee. He finally made it out to see his surgeon perform.

"He's been my doctor for almost two years," Hossman said. "Tonight I just finally showed up."

Fellow comedian John Datoy has had an even closer view. He opens for Debelak and calls him one of his best friends.

"He makes you feel seen at the end of the day," Datoy said.

About a year ago, Datoy was supposed to open for Dr. Ben, but had to cancel.

"I can't be there, this is where I'm at mentally, this is where I'm at physically," Datoy recalls telling Dr. Ben. "Ben texted me back in the same demeanor he always texts me back which is we've got you JD, we'll see you at the next one, let us know if you need anything."

"I was in treatment for addiction and he checked on me," Datoy said.

For Dr. Ben, the stage and the operating room are both crucial. The operating room fixes your body. The comedy club is good for the soul.

"Working on the funny bone, that's what I do," Debelak said.

Dr. Ben has been invited to various medical conferences as a comedian. He has been to Orlando and this weekend, he heads to Dallas. To learn more about Dr. Ben and his podcast, click here.

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