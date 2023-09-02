Staying in Nashville for Labor Day? Here's some fun things to do.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you didn't make plans to travel for Labor Day weekend, Nashville has plenty of options to enjoy!
Outdoors:
Labor Day Weekend Luau
This event has plenty of food and drink specials, all-day entertainment and other activities. Tables for 4 and for 6 are available for purchase.
When: Sunday, September 3, 12:00 p.m.
Where: Assembly Food Hall Skydeck
Shakespeare in the Park
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival's Summer Shakespeare series starts up this Labor Day weekend! Come for free and enjoy food, drink and a contemporary takes on Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.
When: Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3, vendors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.
Where: ONEC1TY, 8 City Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
What: Much Ado About Nothing
Labor Day fireworks at Nashville Shores
Nashville Shores offers fireworks at its park after dark, along with several concessions.
When: Sunday, September 3, 8:45 p.m.
Where: Nashville Shores
Come Together Day Fall Festival
Music, food, vendore, bouncey houses, giveaways and more at this all-afternoon event. There is a live show hosted by Mike Drew, and it is free to all in the community.
When: Sunday, September 3, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Hadley Park
TOCA Labor Day Weekend Soccer Bash
Games: tennis, soccer, pick-up, cornhole, frisbee and more!
Extras: Food trucks, music, face-painting and more!
When: Sunday, September 3, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Franklin's TOCA Soccer Center
Indoors:
Saturday Art Crawl
Galleries throughout downtown will be presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork for free, no RSVP necessary. Some galleries serve light refreshments.
When: Saturday, September 2, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Where: list of downtown galleries
Spider-man Into the Spider-verse Live in Concert
This event pairs a screening of the movie with musicians and a live DJ on stage.It features songs from Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.
When: Saturday, September 2, 7:00 p.m.
Where: TPAC
Tickets: $29
STK Nashville 50% off
Are you a doctor, nurse, police, fire, EMT, hospital worker, or teacher? Show your badge, paystub or ID at STK and get 50% off Labor Day weekend.
When: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 2 to 4
The Dutch
Special menu items — Caribbean cookout favorites like curried chicken, jerk ribs, and spiced watermelon — will be available
When: Saturday, September 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.