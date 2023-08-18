Drag racers nearly hit mother, two daughters while waiting at Nashville bus stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School is back in session, but today a mother said her daughters almost didn't make it to class.

"I panicked. I didn't know what to do anymore. The only thing I thought about was pulling my daughters because if I hadn't pulled them, they would have run over all three of us," Maria Larios said.

Larios said every day she worries for her safety when walking her children to the bus stop at Old Hickory Boulevard and Post Oak Drive because cars constantly race up and down the road.

She said she's asked to move the bus stop away from the busy street, but was told no.

Today, her biggest fear happened. Metro Nashville Police Department officials say two people were driving stolen vehicles and drag racing. One of the stolen cars hit a parked car on Post Oak Drive causing the parked car to hit a home. Both of the drivers took off running.

The owner of the home that got hit, Luther Thomas, said this isn't the first time a situation like this has happened.

"For the cars, it's twice, for the telephone pole it's about four times," he said.

Cars soaring through is such a common occurrence that it even happened during our interview.

"See? That's what they do," he said.

Now, Thomas is dealing with thousands of dollars worth of repairs, and worries this will keep happening if different safety measures aren't put up.

"Until they put a stop sign or barrier up it's going to happen again," he said.

Larios and parents in the area share that same concern.

"Perhaps a speed bump would help a little more. Because people would already know that there is one there, and they can't drive at a high speed," Larios said.

MNPD said they're investigating this case and are also taking drag racing seriously. The department plans to continue its street racing initiatives and arrest drivers who show dangerous behavior on the roads.