Drive-thru Christmas parade held for foster families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A drive-thru Christmas parade was held by volunteers for children in foster care.

More than a dozen stations were set up to accomodate 150 children. Grace Hooper and her mom, Magen, volunteered with the National Charity League. Hooper said, "A lot of kids did not get the opportunity to celebrate Christmas last year."

The parade is organized by the Tennessee Alliance For Kids. “We want to come alongside them to bring them a sense of comfort and joy in an unimaginably difficult time in their lives,” Fran Maynard said.

Maynard said it's her favorite day of the year. Maynard said, “We get to love on them." They partnered with Davidson County's Department of Children's Services to make it happen.

"We get to give gifts to every child in the car and bless the families that are caring for them right now, Maynard said, “So it’s truly a day of giving back to them."

During the year, they also assist DCS in Nashville with emergency situations. "We get to provide any needs that are needed, whether it’s a bunk bed, or a pack and play, or a car seat, or a tak pak which are backpacks filled with essentials and comfort items."

This was the 2nd Annual Very Merry Christmas Parade. It turned into a drive-thru due to COVID-19. To find out how to help foster children go here.