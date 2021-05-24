Watch
News

Actions

Driver charged after woman hit, killed on Nolensville Pike

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:27 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 14:27:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver has been charged after a woman was hit and killed earlier this year on Nolensville Pike.

Metro police say 29-year-old Shannon Holt is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance in the crash that killed 56-year-old Ellen Abbott.

ShannonHolt.jpg
Shannon Holt

The crash happened back in January on Nolensville Pike at the Lords Chapel Drive intersection. According to police, Abbott was walking with her husband from their home to a nearby restaurant when she was struck.

Police said Holt was driving more than 70 mph in a 45-mph zone on wet pavement during snowy weather conditions.

Holt was held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast