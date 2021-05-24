Driver charged after woman hit, killed on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver has been charged after a woman was hit and killed earlier this year on Nolensville Pike.

Metro police say 29-year-old Shannon Holt is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness and not having insurance in the crash that killed 56-year-old Ellen Abbott.

Metro Nashville police Shannon Holt

The crash happened back in January on Nolensville Pike at the Lords Chapel Drive intersection. According to police, Abbott was walking with her husband from their home to a nearby restaurant when she was struck.

Police said Holt was driving more than 70 mph in a 45-mph zone on wet pavement during snowy weather conditions.

Holt was held in lieu of $100,000 bond.