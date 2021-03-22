Driver charged in crash that killed mother and son

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The driver accused of killing a mother and her young son in a car crash just days before Christmas is facing a long list of charges.

Troopers say the Danylov family was driving on Goose Creek Bypass in Franklin when a truck crossed the center line and hit them head-on. Olga Danylov and her 4-year-old son Nicholas were killed in the crash.

Investigators say the other driver, William Andrews was intoxicated. He is now facing numerous: vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless aggravated assault resulting in death.

WTVF William Andrews

Andrews was convicted of a separate DUI about six months earlier