Driver charged in crash that killed mother and son

Source: family friend
Olga and Nicholas Danylov
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 19:53:12-04

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The driver accused of killing a mother and her young son in a car crash just days before Christmas is facing a long list of charges.

Troopers say the Danylov family was driving on Goose Creek Bypass in Franklin when a truck crossed the center line and hit them head-on. Olga Danylov and her 4-year-old son Nicholas were killed in the crash.

Investigators say the other driver, William Andrews was intoxicated. He is now facing numerous: vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless aggravated assault resulting in death.

Andrews was convicted of a separate DUI about six months earlier

