Driver crashes car through La Vergne restaurant, causing major damage

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a close call after a driver smashed his car into a La Vergne restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Much of the MexiChina restaurant is now destroyed, but owners say it's a miracle no one was hurt.

"I immediately started crying because I saw everything destroyed," said owner Yara Mendoza. "It's just sadness and at the same time very grateful that everyone's okay."

Thankfully, there were no customers or employees in the main room, and her family members, who were sitting at the back of the restaurant just feet away from where the car ended up, were okay.

"In my head, I think it's like coming towards us, and I think it's all over," remembered Yara's son, Kenny Hernandez. "It was 3:30, somebody could've walked in, ordered fried rice or a lo mein and sat down and ate...and their life could've been taken away."

La Vergne officials say a police report is still being finalized, but that the driver was pulling in to get food and crashed for an unknown reason.

"We're gonna start from zero and I hope...because I know we have a lot of clients that love this place...I just hope to see them back," she said.

The family says their other business, Mexichina Express, is still up and running in Murfreesboro.

If you want to help them or their employees currently out of work, you can call the restaurant.

In the meantime, we're working to get answers on how and why the driver caused the crash.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.