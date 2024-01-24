Driver found dead in his car in Ashland City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Ashland City, a man was found dead in his car.
His name is Corbin Rich, and he was born on October 10, 2001. An autopsy has been scheduled, officials say, and it is an active investigation.
We will update the story as we have more information.
