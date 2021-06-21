Watch
Driver hurt after car veers off I-40 and falls onto I-65

WTVF
Police say a driver was injured overnight after their car veered off Interstate 40 and landed on I-65.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a driver was injured overnight after their car veered off Interstate 40 and landed on I-65.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a driver was heading west on I-40 when for some reason, the car went over the overpass and crashed onto I-65 below.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive. Police said there was no sign of impairment at the scene.

