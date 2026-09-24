Driver indicted on traffic charges, not vehicular homicide, in deadly school bus crash

CARROLL COUNTRY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A grand jury has indicted the driver of a Clarksville school bus involved in a deadly crash in Carroll County on two traffic violations, but declined to indict her on a vehicular homicide charge.

Sabrina Ducksworth faces charges of failing to operate a vehicle with reasonable care and failing to remain within a traffic lane. The grand jury did not find enough evidence to support a vehicular homicide charge.

WATCH Driver indicted in deadly school bus crash

Driver indicted in deadly Clarksville school bus crash

The crash happened in March in Carroll County. Ducksworth was driving dozens of students from Clarksville to a competition in Jackson, Tennessee, when dashcam video showed the bus drifting across the double yellow lines. The bus hit a dump truck head-on, then collided with another vehicle and went off the roadway.

Two Kenwood Middle School 8th graders, Zoe Davis and Arianna Pearson, were killed. The impact also injured 24 other students.

The families of the two girls filed lawsuits against the school system. The families claim Ducksworth was careless and tired and that the school system failed to properly train her. The school system claims Ducksworth suffered a sudden medical emergency before the crash.

Ducksworth has a hearing scheduled for Friday morning.

Are you or someone you know connected to this case or the families affected? Watch the full report and share your thoughts — this story is far from over. Have information or a tip? Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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