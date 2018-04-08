Driver Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting

Fair
LA VERGNE, Tenn. - One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in La Vergne.
Reports from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated the shooting happened after an attempted traffic stop on Sand Hill Road Saturday afternoon.
Authorities with the La Vergne Police Department attempted to stop a driver who then reportedly drove toward the officers, nearly hitting them.
One of the officers fired shots into the vehicle.
The driver was struck, but continued to flee before crashing about a mile from the scene of the initial traffic stop.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Agents with the TBI have been gathering evidence and conducting interviews as the investigation remained ongoing.
No identities had been released. According to information from the TBI, this was the 17th officer-involved shooting so far this year in Tennessee.