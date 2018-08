ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A driver was killed in a wreck involving a semi truck on Murfreesboro Pike.

The crash happened in the 4100 block in Antioch early Saturday morning.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the identities of the victims were not released.

Officials confirmed the wreck involved a semi truck and a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

Murfreesboro Pike is closed in that area while emergency crews work at the scene.