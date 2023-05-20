Watch Now
18-year-old driver killed in crash after hitting bus on I-24 in Rutherford County

Posted at 11:53 AM, May 20, 2023
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old was killed in a crash Friday night after his vehicle struck a bus full of passengers.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that Kareem Ghobrial was driving a 2010 Toyota XSD onto the I-24 entrance ramp around 9:20 p.m.

Mark Johnson, 56, of Georgia was driving a 2013 bus full of 34 passengers onto the entrance ramp at the same time.

Ghobrial struck the bus in the rear as they entered the highway, causing his vehicle to exit to the roadway at the right shoulder. Ghobrial died as a result of his injuries from this incident.

Only one passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries in the crash.

No further information is available on this crash.

