Driver killed in head-on collision on Bell Road Saturday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car crash on Bell Road in Nashville Saturday evening left one man dead and two more injured.

Metro police identified the deceased victim as 36-year-old Derrick Gilcrease.

According to police, the crash took place on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road around 7:30 p.m. Gilcrease was driving southbound at a high rate of speed, and witnesses say hew was passing other cars by driving into oncoming traffic.

While negotiating a curve, he crashed into a pick-up truck heading the opposite way. Police say Gilcrease, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car and died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, 50-year-old Marcial Ibanes-Huerta sustained minor injuries. Ibanes-Huerta's passenger was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash and that the contributing factor appears to be the reckless driving of Gilcrease.